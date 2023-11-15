To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia orders Mk 45 naval guns for Hunter-class frigates

15th November 2023 - 14:42 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Australia's Hunter-class frigates are planned to replace Anzac-class ships from 2034. (Image: Royal Australian Navy)

Australia has ordered nine Hunter-class frigates to replace Anzac-class frigates under the A$35 billion (US$22.7 billion) Sea 5000 programme.

BAE Systems will deliver multiple shipsets of Mk 45 medium-calibre naval gun and automated Ammunition Handling System (AHS) to the Royal Australian Navy for its Hunter-class frigates.

The Mk 45 gun system combines the 5-inch, 62-caliber Mk 45 Mod 4A naval gun with a fully automated AHS that continuously supplies the gun with ammunition, in high sea state conditions, without assistance from the crew.

According to BAE Systems, variations of the Mk 45 have been deployed on more than 280 ships in 11 navy fleets including Type 26 UK Royal Navy City-class frigates, a design similar to Hunter ships, and US Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

Work on the contract will begin this year and finish in 2036, with engineering work completed in Minneapolis, Minnesota and production taking place in Louisville, Kentucky.

The type was selected in June 2018 and construction was due to start in 2020 with delivery of the first ship by the end of the decade. Delays have since pushed the delivery day out to 2034.

