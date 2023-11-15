Australia orders Mk 45 naval guns for Hunter-class frigates
BAE Systems will deliver multiple shipsets of Mk 45 medium-calibre naval gun and automated Ammunition Handling System (AHS) to the Royal Australian Navy for its Hunter-class frigates.
The Mk 45 gun system combines the 5-inch, 62-caliber Mk 45 Mod 4A naval gun with a fully automated AHS that continuously supplies the gun with ammunition, in high sea state conditions, without assistance from the crew.
According to BAE Systems, variations of the Mk 45 have been deployed on more than 280 ships in 11 navy fleets including Type 26 UK Royal Navy City-class frigates, a design similar to Hunter ships, and US Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.
Work on the contract will begin this year and finish in 2036, with engineering work completed in Minneapolis, Minnesota and production taking place in Louisville, Kentucky.
The type was selected in June 2018 and construction was due to start in 2020 with delivery of the first ship by the end of the decade. Delays have since pushed the delivery day out to 2034.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Royal Navy's MEWSIC protection system passes critical tests
The MEWSIC system has been designed to detect radar signals over an extended area and will be built by a consortium consisting of Babcock, Elbit Systems UK and QinetiQ.
-
UK to boost submarine maintenance and nuclear defueling at Devonport facility
The construction programme, one of the largest projects of its kind, will cost more than US$900 million and will lead to substantial upgrades to existing infrastructure at the site on the Devon coast.
-
US government seeks an additional US$55 billion to support Israel and Ukraine
The Biden administration plans to supply a US$44.4 billion defence package to Kyiv and a $10.6 billion to Jerusalem to address the critical security needs of both countries.
-
US Navy takes receipt of next-generation landing craft
The SSC LCAC 108 will replace legacy LCACs currently used by the US Navy and Marine Corps.