Metal Shark starts production on HSMUSVs as US shipyard targets further Caribbean orders
Louisiana-based Metal Shark shipyard has begun production on its recently debuted High Speed Maneuverable Unmanned Surface Vessel (HSMUSV). Speaking with Shephard at Modern Day Marine (MDM) in Washington, DC, the company offered updates on current and future projects, including platforms for Caribbean naval forces.
A total of six HSMUSVs have been under production for an undisclosed customer, the company said, noting that the military vessel will have a length of 6.4m, a top speed of 40 knots and a range of more than 500 nautical miles. The model showcased at Modern Day Marine had AeroVironment’s Switchblade 300 loitering munition onboard.
