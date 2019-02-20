MBDA unveils SPIMM
MBDA has introduced the Self-Protection Integrated Mistral Module (SPIMM), an all-in-one air defence module designed for to equip all type of ships, the company announced on 17 February.
The SPIMM module consists of a SIMBAD-RC automated naval turret equipped with two ready-to-fire Mistral missiles and a 360° infrared panoramic system to detect and track air and surface threats.
The system can be controlled by two operators located in a shelter inside the module, which is also used to store four additional missiles. The 10ft long system weighs around seven tonnes and can be easily positioned on the deck of a ship using a crane, and requires just a standard electrical connection.
Designed to protect surface anti-ship missiles, combat aircraft, helicopters and UAS, the SIMBAD-RC and Mistral demonstrated, at the end of 2018, its ability to neutralise asymmetric threats such as fast inshore attack craft during day and night conditions.
