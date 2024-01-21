MBDA receives three Sea Viper contracts
MBDA will upgrade the UK Royal Navy’s (RN’s) Sea Viper air defence system under three contracts worth £400 million (US$508 million), two under SVE and the third to provide extended and enhanced in-service support contract for Sea Viper for a further five years.
The first two contracts will enable the Type 45 Destroyers to defend the Carrier Strike Group against anti-ship ballistic missiles.
The main element of SVE will see the Royal Navy’s existing Aster 30 missiles receive upgraded Block 1 warheads and new guidance and seeker software to deal with new anti-ship ballistic missile threats, while retaining its world leading anti-air warfare capability.
The Type 45’s Sampson multi-function radar, and combat management system will also be upgraded. An integrated team from MBDA across the UK, France and Italy has been conducting the work together with BAE Systems Maritime Services.
The second part of Sea Viper Evolution will be an assessment phase evaluating the addition of the new Aster 30 Block 1NT missile to the Type 45 destroyers, as well as further improvements to the radar and the wider weapon system.
