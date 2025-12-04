UK MoD’s confirmation of MBDA missile for Type 26 points to more European collaboration

To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

4th December 2025 - 10:01 GMT | by Eleanor Harvey in Manchester, UK

The Stratus LO (right) is designed to effectively counter land and maritime threats. (Image: MBDA)

The Type 26 will also be fitted with the Sea Ceptor vertically launched air defence system that can fire CAMM missiles and a 24-cell Mk 41 vertical launch system that can fire the Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles, anti-submarine rockets and long-range anti-ship missiles.

The Stratus LO (Low Observable) subsonic missile developed by MBDA as part of its Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon (FC/ASW) programme – now renamed Stratus – will be integrated onto the UK Royal Navy’s (RN) Type 26 frigate, Minister of Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard confirmed this week.

This will meet the RN’s requirement for a future offensive surface weapon (FOSuW) to provide long-range anti-ship strike weapons with land attack capabilities that are compatible with the Mk 41 Vertical Launch System (VLS), the defence minister noted in a written response to a question from MP Ben Obese-Jecty.

MBDA’s Stratus programme comprises

