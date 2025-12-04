UK MoD’s confirmation of MBDA missile for Type 26 points to more European collaboration
The Stratus LO (Low Observable) subsonic missile developed by MBDA as part of its Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon (FC/ASW) programme – now renamed Stratus – will be integrated onto the UK Royal Navy’s (RN) Type 26 frigate, Minister of Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard confirmed this week.
This will meet the RN’s requirement for a future offensive surface weapon (FOSuW) to provide long-range anti-ship strike weapons with land attack capabilities that are compatible with the Mk 41 Vertical Launch System (VLS), the defence minister noted in a written response to a question from MP Ben Obese-Jecty.
MBDA’s Stratus programme comprises
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
Is South Korea finally being taken seriously for Western submarine programmes?
South Korean shipbuilders are beginning to make their mark beyond Asia, competing for major North American and European submarine programmes and becoming serious contenders on a global scale.
-
AUKUS Pillar 2 could narrow focus to “four key areas” says UK official
Few concrete ideas have emerged so far on which “advanced capabilities” will be brought forward under Pillar 2 of the AUKUS partnership, but the Pentagon’s review of the programme could bring more clarity.
-
Sweden’s decision on four new warships inches closer as it eyes UK, France and Spain
Sweden decided last year that it wanted a significantly larger warship for its Luleå Class programme than originally planned, with three likely contenders that could potentially deliver within the country’s tight schedule.