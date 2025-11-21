To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • MBDA-led DragonFire’s latest trials move the LDEW system closer to UK Navy integration

MBDA-led DragonFire’s latest trials move the LDEW system closer to UK Navy integration

21st November 2025 - 16:15 GMT | by Eleanor Harvey in Manchester, UK

RSS

The DragonFire laser-directed energy weapon is being developed for the Royal Navy’s Type 45 Daring-class destroyer. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

The DragonFire lines up with other European laser-directed energy weapons being developed in collaboration with MBDA.

After completing successful trials to shoot down high-speed drones, the MBDA-led DragonFire laser-directed energy weapon (LDEW) system has now been contracted by the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to be delivered to the Royal Navy by 2027.

A £316 million (US$417 million) contract was confirmed on 20 November by the MoD, along with the announcement that the system had shot down drones in the MoD’s Hebrides range that were travelling at top speeds of 650km/h. 

The DragonFire is set to be fitted to a Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer by 2027, a date which the MoD noted was five years

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Eleanor Harvey

Author

Eleanor Harvey

Eleanor Harvey is content editor at Shephard Group, responsible for overseeing the quality and scope …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us