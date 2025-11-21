MBDA-led DragonFire’s latest trials move the LDEW system closer to UK Navy integration
After completing successful trials to shoot down high-speed drones, the MBDA-led DragonFire laser-directed energy weapon (LDEW) system has now been contracted by the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to be delivered to the Royal Navy by 2027.
A £316 million (US$417 million) contract was confirmed on 20 November by the MoD, along with the announcement that the system had shot down drones in the MoD’s Hebrides range that were travelling at top speeds of 650km/h.
The DragonFire is set to be fitted to a Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer by 2027, a date which the MoD noted was five years
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
How the Anduril-HHI autonomous ship plan fits in with the US Navy’s MASC programme
The new modular vessel is expected to be developed for both commercial and defence use, with a heavy focus on production speed and mission flexibility.
-
Indo Pacific 2025: Autonomous systems reigned but can the Australian Defence Force afford it?
Multiple autonomous systems and technologies were on display at this year’s Indo Pacific, but questions remain over how the Australian Department of Defence will balance the books.
-
How the UK Royal Navy is powering up its hybrid fleet to combat new threats
Since it announced its move towards a new “hybrid navy” earlier this year, the force has announced a number of new uncrewed technologies in the works.
-
US and UK to begin Trident II D5 Increment 8 in October 2026
Trident II D5 Increment 8 will involve improvements to the shipboard navigation subsystem for the US Ohio and Columbia and the UK Dreadnought and Vanguard submarine classes.