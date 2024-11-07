Maritime power trio announce modular launching system at Euronaval
Thales, Naval Group and KNDS have signed a three-way Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Euronaval in Paris this week with the intention to deliver a new modular multi-purpose launching system (MPLS).
The MoU will combine the technological expertise of all three companies to build a launcher to tackle “asymmetric and protean threats”, according to Thales.
A modular launching system would allow users to deploy a wide range of effectors against threats, including effectors with extended payload capacity. That would deliver a significantly wider range of deterrent or destructive options to its users.
“Modularity” was the buzzword of this year’s Euronaval event, with
