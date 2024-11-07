To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Maritime power trio announce modular launching system at Euronaval

7th November 2024 - 11:58 GMT | by Tony Fyler

RSS

The MPLS concept on show on the Naval Group stand at Euronaval 2024. (Photo: Thales)

Three experienced arms manufacturers have united to create a potential superlauncher.

Thales, Naval Group and KNDS have signed a three-way Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Euronaval in Paris this week with the intention to deliver a new modular multi-purpose launching system (MPLS).

The MoU will combine the technological expertise of all three companies to build a launcher to tackle “asymmetric and protean threats”, according to Thales.

A modular launching system would allow users to deploy a wide range of effectors against threats, including effectors with extended payload capacity. That would deliver a significantly wider range of deterrent or destructive options to its users.

“Modularity” was the buzzword of this year’s Euronaval event, with

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is defence reporter at Shephard. He has experience in business and technology …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us