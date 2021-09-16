Malaysia receives third LMS

The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) formally took delivery of its third Keris-class Littoral Mission Ship (LMS) in a ceremony at a hotel in Qidong, Shanghai, on 14 September. KD Badik is expected to sail soon for Malaysia.

On the same day, Malaysian Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein stated in a parliamentary reply that capability developments of the RMN and Royal Malaysian Air Force are being carried out in accordance with existing plans.

Hishammuddin stated the RMN was undertaking its 15-to-5 transformation plan and would complete procurement of the initial four LMS by December 2021, when the fourth ship arrives in ...