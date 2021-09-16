To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Malaysia receives third LMS

16th September 2021 - 23:28 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia received its third LMS in Shanghai, China, with the fourth due later this year. (RMN)

Malaysia says ship acquisition plans are on track, as the third Chinese-built Littoral Mission Ship is handed over.

The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) formally took delivery of its third Keris-class Littoral Mission Ship (LMS) in a ceremony at a hotel in Qidong, Shanghai, on 14 September. KD Badik is expected to sail soon for Malaysia.

On the same day, Malaysian Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein stated in a parliamentary reply that capability developments of the RMN and Royal Malaysian Air Force are being carried out in accordance with existing plans.

Hishammuddin stated the RMN was undertaking its 15-to-5 transformation plan and would complete procurement of the initial four LMS by December 2021, when the fourth ship arrives in ...

