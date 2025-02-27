To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Long development phases for capital ships not viable to deal with future threats, says Indra

27th February 2025 - 10:20 GMT | by Tony Fyler in London

RSS

An artist's impression of all eight Type 23 frigates. (Image: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Defence technology firm Indra believes governments, militaries and industry must focus more on technology to achieve effective naval warfighting.

Long development phases for capital ship programmes have been the norm in the naval world for centuries. That has largely been necessitated by the nature of ship construction, the size of such undertakings, the rigidity of ship class, and the straight line thinking between the way ships have been designed and the missions for which they have been envisioned.

However, as multi-mission vessels have become increasingly more common in recent years, the idea of doing more with fundamentally less, but focusing more on technology to achieve effective naval warfighting, has become a driving factor in ship design.

The UK’s Type

Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is the Naval Reporter at Shephard. He has experience in business and …

Read full bio

