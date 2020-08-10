Lockheed Martin to undertake more Aegis work for NAVSEA

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has received a $65.28 million contract from US Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) for FY2020 Aegis Weapon System modernisation, new construction of guided-missile destroyers and FMS production requirements.

This procurement covers the production and delivery of multi-mission signal processor equipment sets; Aegis Combat System support equipment; and electronic equipment fluid coolers and Kill Assessment System 5.1 equipment.

The vast majority (96.9%) of the work is for the USN, but the contract also calls for Lockheed Martin to provide MK 6 Mod 0 equipment to meet FMS requirements for Japan and Spain.

Work is expected to be completed by November 2024.

Other FMS customers for Aegis include Australia, Norway and South Korea, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.

Related Programmes in Defence Insight

Aegis Ashore - land-based Aegis system

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

Aegis Weapon System