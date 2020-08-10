Lockheed Martin to undertake more Aegis work for NAVSEA
Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has received a $65.28 million contract from US Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) for FY2020 Aegis Weapon System modernisation, new construction of guided-missile destroyers and FMS production requirements.
This procurement covers the production and delivery of multi-mission signal processor equipment sets; Aegis Combat System support equipment; and electronic equipment fluid coolers and Kill Assessment System 5.1 equipment.
The vast majority (96.9%) of the work is for the USN, but the contract also calls for Lockheed Martin to provide MK 6 Mod 0 equipment to meet FMS requirements for Japan and Spain.
Work is expected to be completed by November 2024.
Other FMS customers for Aegis include Australia, Norway and South Korea, according to Shephard Defence Insight.
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