Lockheed Martin secures $12 million Japanese Aegis contract

From left: the Japanese Hatakaze-class guided-missile destroyer JS Shimakaze, the Japanese Atago-class guided-missile destroyer JS Ashigara and the Canadian Halifax-class frigate HMCS Winnipeg. (Photo: US Navy)

Lockheed Martin has received an FMS contract modification to expand Aegis in-scope work.

Lockheed Martin is being awarded an FMS contract modification valued at over $12 million as part of the ongoing Japanese Aegis programme.

This award brings the total value of the contract to over $145 million.

The modification extends performance and expands the Aegis FMS in-scope work under existing contract line-item numbers.

The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force currently operates eight Aegis-equipped vessels: four Kongō-class destroyers, two Atago-class destroyers and two new Maya-class destroyers.

The new Maya-class destroyers were commissioned in March 2021, following the announcement that Japan would discontinue its acquisition of Aegis Ashore in June 2020.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Aegis SPY-1D (V) radar acquires and tracks multiple targets, handing off to the missile control station via the MK99 FCS.

The SPY-1D(V) is a transmitter that supports search, track and missile guidance functions, illuminating targets to be destroyed as commanded by the FCS.