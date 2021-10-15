Lockheed Martin secures $12 million Japanese Aegis contract

PNG commissions second patrol boat
Another Guardian-class patrol boat has entered service in the South Pacific.
Lockheed Martin is being awarded an FMS contract modification valued at over $12 million as part of the ongoing Japanese Aegis programme.
This award brings the total value of the contract to over $145 million.
The modification extends performance and expands the Aegis FMS in-scope work under existing contract line-item numbers.
The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force currently operates eight Aegis-equipped vessels: four Kongō-class destroyers, two Atago-class destroyers and two new Maya-class destroyers.
The new Maya-class destroyers were commissioned in March 2021, following the announcement that Japan would discontinue its acquisition of Aegis Ashore in June 2020.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Aegis SPY-1D (V) radar acquires and tracks multiple targets, handing off to the missile control station via the MK99 FCS.
The SPY-1D(V) is a transmitter that supports search, track and missile guidance functions, illuminating targets to be destroyed as commanded by the FCS.
A JV between BAE Systems and KBR is providing hard facilities management at HMNB Portsmouth and alongside support to the RN.
The service life of three upgraded La Fayette frigates will overlap slightly with new-generation FDI vessels.
The future JS Hakugei is Japan’s fourth lithium-ion battery-equipped submarine, following Taigei and the final two boats of the Soryu-class.
Australia is looking at decades before receiving its first nuclear-powered submarines. But surely there are faster options available?
The British carrier strike group is in Singapore as it begins the long voyage home after a busy schedule in the Asia-Pacific region.