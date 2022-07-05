Lockheed Martin continues technical engineering work for Hunter-class frigates

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems is continuing to conduct technical engineering and management efforts for the Australian Surface Combatant programme, which includes the construction of nine Hunter-class frigates for the Royal Australian Navy in Project Sea 5000.

The company received a new $192.39 million FMS contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command, the DoD revealed on 1 July, with work scheduled for completion by September 2025.

Lockheed Martin Australia was contracted in 2018 to provide its Aegis combat management system (CMS) for the Hunter class, integrated with a locally developed tactical interface from Saab Australia.

The CMS will be able to detect and identify aircraft, submarines and ships at great distances to provide situational awareness to the frigate’s command team and the ability to defend itself or engage with an enemy.

Lockheed Martin is also providing the Mk 41 Vertical Launching System for the Hunter class.