Lockheed Martin continues technical engineering work for Hunter-class frigates
Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems is continuing to conduct technical engineering and management efforts for the Australian Surface Combatant programme, which includes the construction of nine Hunter-class frigates for the Royal Australian Navy in Project Sea 5000.
The company received a new $192.39 million FMS contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command, the DoD revealed on 1 July, with work scheduled for completion by September 2025.
Lockheed Martin Australia was contracted in 2018 to provide its Aegis combat management system (CMS) for the Hunter class, integrated with a locally developed tactical interface from Saab Australia.
The CMS will be able to detect and identify aircraft, submarines and ships at great distances to provide situational awareness to the frigate’s command team and the ability to defend itself or engage with an enemy.
Lockheed Martin is also providing the Mk 41 Vertical Launching System for the Hunter class.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Thales Australia and Expal join forces on sovereign naval munitions capability
The Royal Australian Navy will benefit from improved security of supply of naval ammunition, following a new tie-up between Thales Australia and Expal Systems.
-
Turks hail swarming landmark as USV work diversifies
Turkish industry continues to develop new USV platforms and explore new applications for the technology.
-
Japan selects JMU as main contractor for new OPVs
Japan is proceeding with a series of a dozen OPVs ideal for use in its southwest region against intruding Chinese vessels.
-
Naval Warfare magazine: MCMVs, International interoperability and crewed-uncrewed teaming
Read the latest edition of Naval Warfare for free in our app or on your desktop.