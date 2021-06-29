Lockheed Martin continues combat system integration for Constellation class

Rendering of the USN FFG 62 guided missile frigate design. (Photo: USN)

USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.

US Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) is exercising options with Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems for combat system ship integration and testing on Constellation-class (FFG-62) guided-missile frigates, under a $7.87 million contract modification announced by the DoD on 29 June.

Work will be performed at three US locations for completion by June 2022.

Lockheed Martin provides engineering support and test planning for combat system ship integration; conducting a waterfront combat system ship integration and test programme; post-delivery engineering support to government test teams; engineering services for combat system ship integration; and test and developing test programme documents for Constellation-class ships.

Although the design of the new frigates is based on the Italian FREMM, it includes a significant amount of US content. For example, Shephard Defence Insight notes that the future USS Constellation will contain more than 96% US content by value.

NAVSEA awarded the original $7.12 million contract for Lockheed Martin in July 2019. If all options are exercised, the contract finishes in July 2029 at a cost of $124.98 million.