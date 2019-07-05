Lockheed awarded contract for LRASM work

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract order worth some $175 million to update the Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) for the US Navy.

This order will result in the company providing engineering, testing, product support and ancillary support to update the current LRASM components and systems under the requirements of the Offensive Anti-Surface Warfare Increment 1 Capability Description Document, and work will be carried out at various sites across the US, and is expected to complete in November 2022.

$40 million was allocated at the time of award, and the order is being contracted by the Naval Air Systems Command at Patuxent River in Maryland.