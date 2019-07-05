To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Lockheed awarded contract for LRASM work

5th July 2019 - 09:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract order worth some $175 million to update the Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) for the US Navy.

This order will result in the company providing engineering, testing, product support and ancillary support to update the current LRASM components and systems under the requirements of the Offensive Anti-Surface Warfare Increment 1 Capability Description Document, and work will be carried out at various sites across the US, and is expected to complete in November 2022. 

$40 million was allocated at the time of award, and the order is being contracted by the Naval Air Systems Command at Patuxent River in Maryland.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us