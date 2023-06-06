To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Light frigates set to replace Taiwan’s ageing Knox class

6th June 2023 - 02:44 GMT | by Charles Au in Taipei

RSS

New light frigates for the ROC Navy will feature a 2,500t full-load displacement, with both anti-submarine and anti-air variants. (Photo: Charles Au)

Taiwan is pursuing an indigenous construction programme of 12 light frigates to replace six Chi Yang-/Knox-class frigates.

A contract for two new warships was recently awarded to Taiwanese shipyard Jong Shyn Shipbuilding Company (JSSC) in Kaohsiung. Two light frigates will be delivered to the Republic of China Navy (ROCN) before the end of October 2026.

Overall, the project will eventually build 12 warships. They are to replace Vietnam War-era Knox-class frigates that have served the ROCN for more than three decades, not to mention their time in the USN before that.

Instead of classifying the ships as corvettes or OPVs, the ROCN created a new classification of light frigate. These have a 2,000t standard displacement, with

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Charles Au

Author

Charles Au

Charles was born in Malaysia, but educated in Taiwan. He is currently based in the …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us