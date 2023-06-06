Light frigates set to replace Taiwan’s ageing Knox class
A contract for two new warships was recently awarded to Taiwanese shipyard Jong Shyn Shipbuilding Company (JSSC) in Kaohsiung. Two light frigates will be delivered to the Republic of China Navy (ROCN) before the end of October 2026.
Overall, the project will eventually build 12 warships. They are to replace Vietnam War-era Knox-class frigates that have served the ROCN for more than three decades, not to mention their time in the USN before that.
Instead of classifying the ships as corvettes or OPVs, the ROCN created a new classification of light frigate. These have a 2,000t standard displacement, with
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
VIDEO: US Navy footage shows 'unsafe' manoeuvres by Chinese ship
The USN has released footage of a Chinese ship Type-052D destroyer crossing the bow of an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer during a routine transit of the Taiwan Strait.
-
Poland finds space for submarines on its defence shopping list
Poland will kick off proceedings for the purchase of new submarines later this year under Warsaw’s Orka project, the country’s Defence Minister has confirmed.
-
Italian Parliament greenlights third U212NFS submarine
Italy's Parliament has approved the construction of the third boat under Rome's U212NFS (Near Future Submarine) programme.