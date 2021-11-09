Leidos advances torpedo protection for US submarines

RN's future Type 32 will have autonomous offboard focus
The future Type 32 frigate will bolster the size of the RN escort fleet.
Leidos is to continue development of the Acoustic Device Countermeasure (ADC) MK5 for the USN under a $9.38 million contract option from Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).
Work is expected to be completed by November 2022, the DoD announced on 8 November.
Leidos was awarded the original ADC MK5 development contract in January 2019, as NAVSEA sought active countermeasure technologies for submarine defence. The deal had a two-year baseline with three 12-month options and a total value of almost $36 million if all options are exercised.
The company received a $13.93 million design and development contract in September 2018 for ADC MK5.
The ADC MK5 will replace the existing ADC MK3 systems on USN submarines. The new system will be 7.6cm wide and be capable of protecting submarines against inbound torpedoes.
The future destroyer was first announced in the UK’s March Defence Command Paper as part of RN’s shipbuilding plans.
Spanish and Italian shipyards are hoping to bolster collaboration on new naval vessels.
Navantia will deliver a new submarine rescue vessel for the Spanish Navy by mid-2025.
Post-delivery work on USS Vermont to be completed by May 2022.
Cohort Group company SEA has completed the acquisition of the remaining 50% of Canada-based JSK Naval Support for an undisclosed sum. SEA and Kaycom established …