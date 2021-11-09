To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Leidos advances torpedo protection for US submarines

9th November 2021 - 16:44 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

USN submarines will benefit from the next-generation ADC MK5 anti-torpedo countermeasure (pictured is the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Miami). (Photo: USN/Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Jhi Scott)

NAVSEA exercises contract option for further development of active countermeasure against acoustic anti-submarine torpedoes.

Leidos is to continue development of the Acoustic Device Countermeasure (ADC) MK5 for the USN under a $9.38 million contract option from Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).

Work is expected to be completed by November 2022, the DoD announced on 8 November.

Leidos was awarded the original ADC MK5 development contract in January 2019, as NAVSEA sought active countermeasure technologies for submarine defence. The deal had a two-year baseline with three 12-month options and a total value of almost $36 million if all options are exercised.

The company received a $13.93 million design and development contract in September 2018 for ADC MK5.

The ADC MK5 will replace the existing ADC MK3 systems on USN submarines. The new system will be 7.6cm wide and be capable of protecting submarines against inbound torpedoes.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users