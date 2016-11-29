LCS 10 completes US Navy trials

Austal has announced that the future USS Gabrielle Giffords littoral combat ship (LCS 10), has successfully completed US Navy acceptance trials.

The trials were conducted in the Gulf of Mexico, and saw the vessel’s major systems and equipment comprehensively tested by the US Navy, clearing the way for delivery to take place.

Austal is to deliver a further eight littoral combat ships after LCS 10 from its shipyard in Mobile, Alabama, under a US contract for 11 ships worth over $3.5 billion.

The future USS Omaha (LCS 12) and Manchester (LCS 14) are preparing for trials. Tulsa (LCS 16) will be christened and launched in early 2017. Final assembly is being conducted on Charleston (LCS 18) and modules for Cincinnati (LCS 20) and Kansas City (LCS 22) are under construction in Austal’s module manufacturing facility.

David Singleton, CEO at Austal, said: ‘The US acceptance of this LCS is another significant milestone achievement for Austal. This programme’s continued success helps to prepare the navy for a smooth transition to a future frigate.’