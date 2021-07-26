Latvia chooses repair and maintenance provider for naval assets

Indian Navy affirms shopping list for AUVs
India does not have a large number of AUVs in service, but it now has a road map to change that situation.
The Latvian MoD has selected a local SME to conduct dockyard repair and maintenance services for an undisclosed number of naval vessels.
SOL S will conduct the work at various bases in the country under a €620,000 ($732,000) contract announced on the official EU tenders portal on 21 July.
Activities will include ‘dock repair of sea vessels, cutters and sea boats and purchase of their spare parts’, according to the tender notice.
Vessels in the Latvian Naval Forces include Virsaitis (an ex-Royal Norwegian Navy minelayer), the hydrographic survey vessel Varonis, five ex-Royal Netherlands Navy Tripartite-class minehunters, six KBV-class coastal patrol boats and five Skrunda-class patrol vessels (including three built in Latvia).
India does not have a large number of AUVs in service, but it now has a road map to change that situation.
The Royal Australian Navy has extended its Camcopter S-100 contract by three years.
Raytheon's Joint Precision Approach and Landing System that helps aircraft safely land on carriers in conditions up to sea state five has seen several nations' interest as they look to develop their own aircraft carrier programmes.
A new OPV design is one item for sale as Japan pushes hard to increase defence equipment exports. (ATLA)
MKEK claims a rapid R&D phase for an indigenous naval gun amid a wider push in Turkey to shrug off reliance on imports.
The USN wants to combine the best capabilities of its Seawolf, Virginia, and Columbia-class submarines as it looks to move ahead with its next-generation SSN(X) attack submarine.