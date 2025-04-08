To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Latest Virginia-class submarine, USS Iowa, commissioned

8th April 2025 - 17:28 GMT | by Tony Fyler in Swansea

RSS

The USS Iowa on its delivery to the US Navy in late 2024. (Photo: US Navy/John Narewski)

SSN-797 was commissioned as USS Iowa, the first Virginia-class submarine of the second Trump administration. It was described as “just the beginning” of a revitalisation of US naval shipbuilding by Secretary of the Navy John Phelan.

The latest Block IV Virginia-class submarine, SSN-797, has been commissioned into service with the US Navy (USN) as USS Iowa.

It is the sixth vessel in Block IV of the class, and the fourth to be built by General Dynamic Electric Boat (GDEB). The procurement is split between GDEB and Huntington Ingalls Industry (HII).

Only two more Block IV submarines have yet to be launched, SSN 800 and 801, USS Arkansas and Utah respectively, though four more remain to be commissioned into service and gain their names, with Massachusetts and Idaho to follow Iowa.

Those four boats will complete

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is the Naval Reporter at Shephard

He has experience in business and …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us