Latest Virginia-class submarine, USS Iowa, commissioned
The latest Block IV Virginia-class submarine, SSN-797, has been commissioned into service with the US Navy (USN) as USS Iowa.
It is the sixth vessel in Block IV of the class, and the fourth to be built by General Dynamic Electric Boat (GDEB). The procurement is split between GDEB and Huntington Ingalls Industry (HII).
Only two more Block IV submarines have yet to be launched, SSN 800 and 801, USS Arkansas and Utah respectively, though four more remain to be commissioned into service and gain their names, with Massachusetts and Idaho to follow Iowa.
Those four boats will complete
