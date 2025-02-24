Latest undersea cable damage incident investigated in Baltic Sea
Swedish police have begun investigating the latest suspected incident of undersea cable damage in the Baltic Sea.
The new incident was reported on 21 February, and involves suspected sabotage of a telecoms cable connecting Sweden and Germany.
In Q4 2024, there were a number of incidents of high-priority cable damage in the Baltic Sea.
In November, two undersea fibre-optic communications cables were severed, one of which linked Finland and Germany over 730 miles. The other was an internet link between Lithuania and Sweden. The cables were severed on two separate days, one on the 17 November and one on the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Kongsberg’s large uncrewed vehicle to join US Navy
The company’s Hugin Superior system has passed its acceptance testing just a year into its contract with the Defense Innovation Unit.
-
NAVDEX 2025: First of UAE Navy’s four Falaj-3 OPVs commissioned
The vessels were first discussed a full ten years before the commissioning ceremony, and three more are due within the next three years.
-
Portuguese mothership of uncrewed vehicles locks in Cube ecosystem from SH Defence
The multi-purpose support ship being built by Damen for the Portuguese Navy has added a skidding system to its design to enhance its operational capabilities on launch.
-
Royal Thai Navy enhances weaponry on its Tor 997 patrol boats
A new deal with EM&E Group has added Sentinel 30 remote stations to the boats’ armament profile.