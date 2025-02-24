To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Latest undersea cable damage incident investigated in Baltic Sea

24th February 2025 - 08:31 GMT | by Tony Fyler in Swansea

Baltic Sentry is mostly made up of local navy vessels, like this Estonian patrol. (Photo: Estonian Navy)

No determination has yet been made as to whether the new incident was deliberate, but an investigation by Swedish authorities is ongoing.

Swedish police have begun investigating the latest suspected incident of undersea cable damage in the Baltic Sea.

The new incident was reported on 21 February, and involves suspected sabotage of a telecoms cable connecting Sweden and Germany.

In Q4 2024, there were a number of incidents of high-priority cable damage in the Baltic Sea.

In November, two undersea fibre-optic communications cables were severed, one of which linked Finland and Germany over 730 miles. The other was an internet link between Lithuania and Sweden. The cables were severed on two separate days, one on the 17 November and one on the

