Latest undersea cable damage incident investigated in Baltic Sea

Swedish police have begun investigating the latest suspected incident of undersea cable damage in the Baltic Sea.

The new incident was reported on 21 February, and involves suspected sabotage of a telecoms cable connecting Sweden and Germany.

In Q4 2024, there were a number of incidents of high-priority cable damage in the Baltic Sea.

In November, two undersea fibre-optic communications cables were severed, one of which linked Finland and Germany over 730 miles. The other was an internet link between Lithuania and Sweden. The cables were severed on two separate days, one on the 17 November and one on the