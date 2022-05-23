Latest Project 20380 corvette embarks on sea trials

The newest Project 20380 (Steregushchiy-class) corvette for the Russian Navy has begun sea trials in the Baltic.

Images of the vessel, formerly Retiviy but since renamed Merkuriy, emerged on 21 May on social media.

The vessel was laid down in February 2015 and was launched in March 2020, with the original intention of assigning it to the Black Sea Fleet.

However, this plan is likely to change as Turkey invoked a clause in the Montreux Convention that bans new vessels from entering the Black Sea during a time of war.

A total of 18 Steregushchiy-class corvettes have been ordered. Merkuriy will be the eighth Project 20380 vessel to enter Russian Navy service if it completes its trial period successfully.

The corvettes each displace 2,200t, are 104.5m long , have a beam of 11m and a draught of 3.7m.

Their maximum speed is 27kt and the vessels have a range of 3,800nmi at 14kt.

Project 20380 corvettes are armed with Kh-35, 3M-54 and Grisson missiles. The main gun is an Arsenal A190 100mm weapon supported by two 30mm six-barrelled AK-630M automatic gun mounts that can fire up to 5,000 rounds a minute with a range of 5,000m.