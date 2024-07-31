Last of the Flight IIA variant Arleigh Burke-class destroyers christened

General Dynamics christened the US Navy’s new guided missile destroyer, the DDG 127, on July 27, 2024 at Bath Iron Works, Maine. The ship, which will become the USS Patrick Gallagher on entering service, is significant as the last Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyer to be commissioned by the US Navy.

The Arleigh Burke-class of destroyer has long been known as a dependable workhorse of the US Navy, with each of its classes increasing in size and technology fit over time.

The Arleigh Burke-class has been equipped with the Aegis combat management system and the SPY-1D passive 3D radar. That equipment has helped earn the destroyers a reputation as the most successful US Navy ships of their generation.

In addition to the standard Arleigh Burke-class fit, the Flight IIA variant featured helicopter hangars for two Lamps MK III MH-60 helicopters armed with Penguin/Hellfire missiles and the Mk 46/Mk 50 torpedoes. The Patrick Gallagher will be a “Technology Insertion” vessel, meaning it will bring some technology to bear from the new Flight III variant, which began building in 2019. The Flight III variant will deliver a significant design alteration from the Flight IIA vessels.

The Flight III destroyers Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG 126), William Charette (DDG 130), Quentin Walsh (DDG 132) and John E. Kilmer (DDG 134) are all currently under construction at the Bath Iron Works facility.

