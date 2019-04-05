LAAD 2019: Israel Shipyards increases presence in South America

Present for the first time at LAAD 2019, Israel Shipyards is looking to carve out future opportunities in South America.

The company has already delivered four Shaldag MKII fast patrol craft (pictured) to Argentina at the end of 2019/beginning of 2018 which are now operational, according to Ilan Lavi, marketing director, Latin America, Israel Shipyards.

The fast patrol craft meets emerging challenges of asymmetric warfare in inland and territorial waters. The Argentinian Shaldags have been performing beaching operations, typically to combat smuggling.

Meanwhile, Lavi revealed that the company will be delivering a new OPV to Honduras in October/November 2019 following