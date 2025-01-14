To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • L3Harris and Babcock sign contracts for Australian Hunter-class frigate technologies

L3Harris and Babcock sign contracts for Australian Hunter-class frigate technologies

14th January 2025 - 16:20 GMT | by Tony Fyler

A rendering of a future Hunter-class frigate. (Image: BAE Systems)

The two firms are the latest to add expertise gained on the UK’s Type 26 programme to Australia’s future frigates.

The Royal Australian Navy’s Hunter-class frigates have secured two significant new design elements after contracts were signed with L3Harris and Babcock.

L3Harris has been commissioned by BAE Systems Maritime Australia to design and deliver the Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) for the frigates.

Simultaneously, Babcock Australasia has been awarded a $30 million lift and hoist contract to enhance operational capabilities onboard the first three Hunter-class vessels – the only three of the six-vessel fleet to have so far been ordered, with contracts signed with BAE Systems in June 2024.

The Hunter class is based on the Type 26 City-class frigate

Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is the Naval Reporter at Shephard. He has experience in business and …

Read full bio

