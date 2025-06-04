To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Kuwait agrees $2.45 billion deal for Falaj 3 missile boats

4th June 2025 - 21:15 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Kuwait has ordered Falaj 3s. The first of the type for the UAE was commissioned this year. (Photo: Edge Group)

The deal for Falaj 3 missile boats is one of the largest ship deals for the Middle East and the region’s highest-value naval shipbuilding export to date. It follows the commissioning earlier this year of the first of type for UAE.

UAE defence manufacturer Edge will build a fleet of Falaj 3 missile boats for Kuwait under a AED9 billion (US$2.45 billion) contract, described by the company as “the region’s highest-value naval shipbuilding export to date and ranks among the largest ever signed globally”.

Under the contract, Edge will lead the programme which includes the design, construction, trials, and delivery of the vessels, in addition to Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) and In-Service Support (ISS).

The company will also provide the ammunition for the vessels and Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), Edge Group’s naval arm and the UAE’s leading shipbuilder, has been selected

