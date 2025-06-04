Kuwait agrees $2.45 billion deal for Falaj 3 missile boats
UAE defence manufacturer Edge will build a fleet of Falaj 3 missile boats for Kuwait under a AED9 billion (US$2.45 billion) contract, described by the company as “the region’s highest-value naval shipbuilding export to date and ranks among the largest ever signed globally”.
Under the contract, Edge will lead the programme which includes the design, construction, trials, and delivery of the vessels, in addition to Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) and In-Service Support (ISS).
The company will also provide the ammunition for the vessels and Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), Edge Group’s naval arm and the UAE’s leading shipbuilder, has been selected
