UDT 2022: Kongsberg propels development of Finland’s future corvettes

8th June 2022 - 18:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

An impression of the future Pohjanmaa-class corvettes as released by the Finnish Armed Forces. (Image: Försvarsmakten)

Aker Arctic Technology has contracted Kongsberg Maritime to supply propellers for the four future Finnish corvettes.

Kongsberg Maritime has been contracted to supply Aker Arctic Technology with propellers and shafts for four newbuild SQ2020 corvette ships.

The Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command initially recruited Aker Arctic to design and deliver full shaft line system to SQ2020 corvettes in September 2019.

Kongsberg will provide controllable pitch propellers and shafts for the four vessels; each corvette will be equipped with two propellers, with the propeller blades, hubs and shafts.

Finland is building four Pohjanmaa-class corvettes under its SQ2020 programme to replace seven vessels, the decommissioned minelayer Pohjanmaa, four Rauma-class fast-attack missile craft and two Hämeenlinna-class minelayers.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, construction began in 2021 and is expected to be completed by 2028 at an estimated cost of €1.32 billion ($1.56 billion).

According to Kongsberg, the Kamewa CP-A propeller system provides a 20% improvement in the power-to-weight ratio over its precursor. The new controllable pitch hub shape cuts down on drag, with sizes to suit power outputs ranging from approximately 500kW to 75MW.

