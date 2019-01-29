JFD awarded DSRV contract

JFD has received a contract from Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) to design and build an advanced Deep Search and Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) for the Republic of Korea Navy (RoKN), the company announced on 24 January.

The RoKN currently operates a multipurpose submarine rescue ship - the 103m long, 4,300t RoKS Cheonghaejin. DSME is under contract to deliver a new auxiliary submarine rescue ship that will replace this vessel.

The DSRV system will be capable of being launched and recovered from the submarine rescue vessel via a ‘moonpool’, through which the DSRV will be deployed to rescue the crews of distressed submarines at depths of up to 500m and in waves of four metres.

The system is due to be delivered in 2021. Before entering into operational service, the system will undergo a comprehensive series of tests and trials including factory, harbour and sea acceptance trials.