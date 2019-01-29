JFD awarded DSRV contract
JFD has received a contract from Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) to design and build an advanced Deep Search and Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) for the Republic of Korea Navy (RoKN), the company announced on 24 January.
The RoKN currently operates a multipurpose submarine rescue ship - the 103m long, 4,300t RoKS Cheonghaejin. DSME is under contract to deliver a new auxiliary submarine rescue ship that will replace this vessel.
The DSRV system will be capable of being launched and recovered from the submarine rescue vessel via a ‘moonpool’, through which the DSRV will be deployed to rescue the crews of distressed submarines at depths of up to 500m and in waves of four metres.
The system is due to be delivered in 2021. Before entering into operational service, the system will undergo a comprehensive series of tests and trials including factory, harbour and sea acceptance trials.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Thai submarine faces indeterminate delay due to engine woes
An 'oversight' by the Chinese shipbuilder has thrown Thailand's submarine procurement into chaos.
-
Chilean Navy and ASMAR launch new icebreaker
Designed by the Canadian company VARD Marine and built by the national shipyard Asmar, the Almirante Viel vessel will cover a paramount role by supporting Chile’s bases in Antarctic.
-
Italy inks amendment to procure third future submarine
Through the U212 NFS programme, Italy is reinvigorating its indigenous production capabilities.
-
First Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer embarks on first sea trials
Builder’s sea trials have seen the AN/SPY-6 radar operating at sea for the first time.