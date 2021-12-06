Japanese programme rolls on for Lockheed Martin

Taiwan lays keel for first indigenous submarine
Taiwan's submarine programme continues to make progress, with the first keel laid last month.
Lockheed Martin is being awarded an FMS contract modification worth $90.88 million as part of the ongoing Japanese Aegis programme.
This award brings the total value of the contract to $242.02 million.
The modification extends performance and expands the Aegis FMS in-scope work under existing contract line-item numbers.
Work will be completed in Moorestown, New Jersey by 30 April 2023.
The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force currently operates eight Aegis-equipped vessels: four Kongō-class destroyers, two Atago-class destroyers and two new Maya-class destroyers.
The new Maya-class destroyers were commissioned in March 2021, following the announcement that Japan would discontinue its acquisition of Aegis Ashore in June 2020.
Will Uruguay be able to follow through with a plan to buy two OPVs?
Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) is working on four more Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.
French shipbuilder Naval Group is providing technical assistance across all aspects of the future SSN except for the nuclear reactor.
The Canadian government is investing in Naval Experimentation and Testing – Engineering and Charter Services (NEXT-ECS) to support the country's navy.
Advanced Acoustic Concepts has selected Sonardyne’s Micro-Ranger 2 for US DoD programmes.