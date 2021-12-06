To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Japanese programme rolls on for Lockheed Martin

6th December 2021 - 16:33 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force guided-missile destroyer JS Maya (DDG 179). (Photo: USN/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton Lee)

Latest Japanese Aegis contract modification raises total value of the programme beyond $240 million.

Lockheed Martin is being awarded an FMS contract modification worth $90.88 million as part of the ongoing Japanese Aegis programme.

This award brings the total value of the contract to $242.02 million.

The modification extends performance and expands the Aegis FMS in-scope work under existing contract line-item numbers.

Work will be completed in Moorestown, New Jersey by 30 April 2023.

The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force currently operates eight Aegis-equipped vessels: four Kongō-class destroyers, two Atago-class destroyers and two new Maya-class destroyers.

The new Maya-class destroyers were commissioned in March 2021, following the announcement that Japan would discontinue its acquisition of Aegis Ashore in June 2020.

