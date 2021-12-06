Japanese programme rolls on for Lockheed Martin

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force guided-missile destroyer JS Maya (DDG 179). (Photo: USN/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton Lee)

Latest Japanese Aegis contract modification raises total value of the programme beyond $240 million.

Lockheed Martin is being awarded an FMS contract modification worth $90.88 million as part of the ongoing Japanese Aegis programme.

This award brings the total value of the contract to $242.02 million.

The modification extends performance and expands the Aegis FMS in-scope work under existing contract line-item numbers.

Work will be completed in Moorestown, New Jersey by 30 April 2023.

The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force currently operates eight Aegis-equipped vessels: four Kongō-class destroyers, two Atago-class destroyers and two new Maya-class destroyers.

The new Maya-class destroyers were commissioned in March 2021, following the announcement that Japan would discontinue its acquisition of Aegis Ashore in June 2020.