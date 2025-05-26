Japan orders first upgraded Mogami-class frigates for the JMSDF

As the Japanese authorities and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) await an announcement from Australia regarding the success or otherwise of its Improved Mogami-class frigate offering, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) is powering ahead with its own frigate programmes.

Last week, the JMSDF commissioned its seventh Mogami-class frigate, after it had been launched on 26 September 2023. This one is distinguished by being the first to have its 16-cell MK41 vertical launch system (VLS) fitted from the get-go, as will the remaining five warships in the class.

Constructed by MHI, JS Niyodo cost approximately JPY47.4 billion (US$332 million) and it