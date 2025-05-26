To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Japan orders first upgraded Mogami-class frigates for the JMSDF

26th May 2025 - 09:35 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Chiba, Japan

A scale model of the Upgraded Mogami displayed by Japan’s MoD at DSEI Japan 2025. (Photo: author)

The JMSDF has commissioned the seventh Mogami-class ship as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries advances upgraded frigates and supply vessels.

As the Japanese authorities and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) await an announcement from Australia regarding the success or otherwise of its Improved Mogami-class frigate offering, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) is powering ahead with its own frigate programmes.

Last week, the JMSDF commissioned its seventh Mogami-class frigate, after it had been launched on 26 September 2023. This one is distinguished by being the first to have its 16-cell MK41 vertical launch system (VLS) fitted from the get-go, as will the remaining five warships in the class.

Constructed by MHI, JS Niyodo cost approximately JPY47.4 billion (US$332 million) and it

