Japan launches second Taigei-class submarine

AUKUS – Sweet in the mouth, bitter in the belly (Opinion)
Australia is looking at decades before receiving its first nuclear-powered submarines. But surely there are faster options available?
Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) has launched the second Taigei-class submarine, Hakugei, at its Kobe Works shipyard.
Officials from the country's MoD attended the launch ceremony on 14 October.
Construction of the second-in-class submarine for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) began in January 2019, and Hakugei is expected to be completed in March 2023.
Japan launched the first of the new diesel-electric submarine class, Taigei, in October 2020.
Shephard previously reported that the Taigei-class is powered by lithium-ion batteries, which the JMSDF believes offers advantages in endurance and maintenance when compared to lead-acid batteries.
Shephard Defence Insight notes up to seven boats are planned to supplement the Soryu-class.
The Taigei-class submarines are being built by KHI and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
Australia is looking at decades before receiving its first nuclear-powered submarines. But surely there are faster options available?
The British carrier strike group is in Singapore as it begins the long voyage home after a busy schedule in the Asia-Pacific region.
French Navy and DGA put an autonomous underwater vehicle through its paces.
New OPV called Gyptis will be operated by French coastal patrol agency DAM.
Contract for General Dynamics Electric Boat follows the move by the USN to reorganise submarine PEOs.
The Philippines has not been having much success in its efforts to get two more LPDs. Perhaps things will turn around in the fourth tender effort?