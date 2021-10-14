Japan launches second Taigei-class submarine

Hakugei launches at Kawasaki Heavy Industries Kobe Works shipyard. (Photo: JMSDF via Twitter)

The future JS Hakugei is Japan’s fourth lithium-ion battery-equipped submarine, following Taigei and the final two boats of the Soryu-class.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) has launched the second Taigei-class submarine, Hakugei, at its Kobe Works shipyard.

Officials from the country's MoD attended the launch ceremony on 14 October.

Construction of the second-in-class submarine for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) began in January 2019, and Hakugei is expected to be completed in March 2023.

Japan launched the first of the new diesel-electric submarine class, Taigei, in October 2020.

Shephard previously reported that the Taigei-class is powered by lithium-ion batteries, which the JMSDF believes offers advantages in endurance and maintenance when compared to lead-acid batteries.

Shephard Defence Insight notes up to seven boats are planned to supplement the Soryu-class.

The Taigei-class submarines are being built by KHI and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.