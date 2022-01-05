Japan considers submarine-launched cruise missiles

Germany orders Mini-DRFD sets
Extra Mini-DRFD M3.0 sets are destined for German Naval Special Forces Command.
Tokyo is considering equipping its submarines with a new underwater-launched cruise missile useful for both island defence and attacking enemy bases, according to the Yomiuri newspaper.
The latest Taigei-class submarines of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) are equipped with lithium-ion batteries for stealthy operation and underwater mobility, so they could be ideal platforms for launching missiles.
The new cruise missile will be based on the 200km-range Type 12 anti-ship missile. Its initial maximum range will be 900km, ultimately developing to 1,500km.
Japan’s military has been developing an improved Type 12 missile but it will take five years to create …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Extra Mini-DRFD M3.0 sets are destined for German Naval Special Forces Command.
Four new tankers for the Turkish Naval Forces will each have a range of 500nmi and a top speed of 15kt.
Advanced autonomy solutions from HII and Sea Machines support mission planning and collaboration between uncrewed systems.
The Myanmar Navy commissioned eight new vessels, including a second-hand submarine, in late December.
The Philippines' acquisition of two corvettes will probably be the last big-ticket military procurement for Duterte's administration.
Japan and the UAE will benefit from the latest SeaSparrow contract for Raytheon.