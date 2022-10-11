Japan considers specialist submersibles and LRADs

Seaprex used the occasion of the Special Equipment Exhibition & Conference for Anti-Terrorism (SEECAT), held in Tokyo from 5-7 October, to exhibit JFD’s Carrier Seal tactical diving vehicle.

The Carrier Seal sails on the surface at 30kt and submerges at 4kt upon approaching its target. It can switch between surface, semi-submarine and submarine modes depending on the situation.

Powered by a 350hp diesel engine and lithium batteries, the Carrier Seal transports a commander, driver, six personnel and a maximum 1t payload.

The vessel has a steering information navigation and control system that integrates GPS, gyro compass, depth sounder, obstacle avoidance