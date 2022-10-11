To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Japan considers specialist submersibles and LRADs

11th October 2022 - 00:03 GMT | by Koji Miyake in Tokyo

RSS

The Seal Carrier from JFD in the UK could be of interest, and utility, to Japanese amphibious troops. (Photo: JFD)

Recent exhibitions in Japan saw companies offering specialist equipment such as tactical submersibles and long-range acoustic devices to the Japanese military.

Seaprex used the occasion of the Special Equipment Exhibition & Conference for Anti-Terrorism (SEECAT), held in Tokyo from 5-7 October, to exhibit JFD’s Carrier Seal tactical diving vehicle.

The Carrier Seal sails on the surface at 30kt and submerges at 4kt upon approaching its target. It can switch between surface, semi-submarine and submarine modes depending on the situation.

Powered by a 350hp diesel engine and lithium batteries, the Carrier Seal transports a commander, driver, six personnel and a maximum 1t payload.

The vessel has a steering information navigation and control system that integrates GPS, gyro compass, depth sounder, obstacle avoidance

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Koji Miyake

Author

Koji Miyake

Koji Miyake is a Tokyo-based writer.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us