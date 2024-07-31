Italy to get two new generation FREMM frigates under a US$1.62billion deal

The Italian Navy is to receive two more FREMM frigates under a €1.5 billion (US$1.62 billion) placed by Europe’s OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière d'Armement) with Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN).

OSN, a joint venture owned by Fincantieri (51%) and Leonardo (49%), is performing the work as part of a multi-year programme.

The frigates will be the newest generation, designated FREMM Evolution (EVO), and join the fleet of eight already ordered for the Italian Navy. The first FREMM EVO is expected to be delivered in 2029 and the second 2030.

The ships will have the same anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities and features of the FREMM ASW units currently in service.

The main technological upgrades will make the the ship management system more cyber-resilient, improve the air-conditioning and electrical distribution system and implement specific solutions aimed at improving the ship’s green footprint.

Along with the SADOC 4 Combat Management System changes will includes radar sensors (specifically with fixed-face X-C dual-band radars) able to support defence against ballistic missile threats

There will also be improvements to electronic warfare, artillery and missile systems, the sonar suite, communication system and tactical data links.

The two new units will be built at Fincantieri’s Integrated shipyards in Riva Trigoso and Muggiano. It is expected that before the end of August OSN will finalise sub-contracts with Fincantieri for €690 million and Leonardo for €415 million.

