To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Italy to get two new generation FREMM frigates under a US$1.62billion deal

31st July 2024 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The Italian Navy’s Carlo Bergamini (F 590) is one of eight ordered by Italy and another two have been ordered. (Photo: Italian Navy)

The Bergamini-class frigates for the Italian Navy are based on the Franco-Italian multipurpose European frigate design (Fregata Europea multi-missione or FREMM) the latest order is for a new generation of two ships.

The Italian Navy is to receive two more FREMM frigates under a €1.5 billion (US$1.62 billion) placed by Europe’s OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière d'Armement) with Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN).

OSN, a joint venture owned by Fincantieri (51%) and Leonardo (49%), is performing the work as part of a multi-year programme.

The frigates will be the newest generation, designated FREMM Evolution (EVO), and join the fleet of eight already ordered for the Italian Navy. The first FREMM EVO is expected to be delivered in 2029 and the second 2030.

The ships will have the same anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities and features of the FREMM ASW units currently in service.

The main technological upgrades will make the the ship management system more cyber-resilient, improve the air-conditioning and electrical distribution system and implement specific solutions aimed at improving the ship’s green footprint.

Along with the SADOC 4 Combat Management System changes will includes radar sensors (specifically with fixed-face X-C dual-band radars) able to support defence against ballistic missile threats

There will also be improvements to electronic warfare, artillery and missile systems, the sonar suite, communication system and tactical data links.

The two new units will be built at Fincantieri’s Integrated shipyards in Riva Trigoso and Muggiano. It is expected that before the end of August OSN will finalise sub-contracts with Fincantieri for €690 million and Leonardo for €415 million.

Related Programmes in Defence Insight

FREMM EVO (11-12) [Italy]

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

Bergamini Class (FREMM)

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us