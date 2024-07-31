Italy to get two new generation FREMM frigates under a US$1.62billion deal
The Italian Navy is to receive two more FREMM frigates under a €1.5 billion (US$1.62 billion) placed by Europe’s OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière d'Armement) with Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN).
OSN, a joint venture owned by Fincantieri (51%) and Leonardo (49%), is performing the work as part of a multi-year programme.
The frigates will be the newest generation, designated FREMM Evolution (EVO), and join the fleet of eight already ordered for the Italian Navy. The first FREMM EVO is expected to be delivered in 2029 and the second 2030.
The ships will have the same anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities and features of the FREMM ASW units currently in service.
The main technological upgrades will make the the ship management system more cyber-resilient, improve the air-conditioning and electrical distribution system and implement specific solutions aimed at improving the ship’s green footprint.
Along with the SADOC 4 Combat Management System changes will includes radar sensors (specifically with fixed-face X-C dual-band radars) able to support defence against ballistic missile threats
There will also be improvements to electronic warfare, artillery and missile systems, the sonar suite, communication system and tactical data links.
The two new units will be built at Fincantieri’s Integrated shipyards in Riva Trigoso and Muggiano. It is expected that before the end of August OSN will finalise sub-contracts with Fincantieri for €690 million and Leonardo for €415 million.
Related Programmes in Defence Insight
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Naval Warfare
-
US Navy to invest $3 billion in UAS and C-UAS capabilities
UAS and C-UAS funding for the US Navy in FY2025 will cover R&D and procurement programmes along with improvements to the branch’s current inventory.
-
Pakistan Navy takes delivery of multi-mission Offshore Patrol Vessel Hunain
The Hunain is the first OPV 2600 in the Pakistan Navy’s fleet and will be used across a range of coastal defence roles.
-
Intermarine and Leonardo unite for Italian Navy minehunter contract
Five modern minehunters will undertake sweeps of leading maritime areas of interest.