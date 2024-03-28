Italy’s Fincantieri signs $1.3 billion contract to supply PPAs to Indonesia

Italy’s Fincantieri has signed a contract with the Indonesian Ministry of Defense (MoD) to supply two PPAs currently under construction.

The vessels, which are due to be delivered in 2026, can be fitted with different combat system configurations, starting from a ‘Light’ version for patrol tasks, a ‘Light+’ version for combat support and a ‘Full’ version equipped with a complete defence ability.

According to Fincantieri, Indonesia’s MoD became interested in PPAs after the Francesco Morosini (P431), a vessel from the PPA class, stopped over in Indonesia in 2023.

Fincantieri stated that the €1.2 billion (US$1.3 billion) contract was part of the framework of collaboration relations between Italy and Indonesia, which was initiated by the Italian MoD.