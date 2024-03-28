To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Italy’s Fincantieri signs $1.3 billion contract to supply PPAs to Indonesia

28th March 2024 - 12:22 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Francesco Morosini, part of the PPA class, during a stopover in Lima in 2023. (Photo: Z3144228/Wikimedia Commons)

The contract will include two PPA units which were originally designed for and ordered by the Italian Navy.

Italy’s Fincantieri has signed a contract with the Indonesian Ministry of Defense (MoD) to supply two PPAs currently under construction. 

The vessels, which are due to be delivered in 2026, can be fitted with different combat system configurations, starting from a ‘Light’ version for patrol tasks, a ‘Light+’ version for combat support and a ‘Full’ version equipped with a complete defence ability.

According to Fincantieri, Indonesia’s MoD became interested in PPAs after the Francesco Morosini (P431), a vessel from the PPA class, stopped over in Indonesia in 2023.

Fincantieri stated that the €1.2 billion (US$1.3 billion) contract was part of the framework of collaboration relations between Italy and Indonesia, which was initiated by the Italian MoD.

