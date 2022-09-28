Italian documents shed light on project to replace San Giorgio-class LPDs
On 1 September, the Italian government submitted to parliament new documentation regarding the Nuove Unita’ Anfibie (New Amphibious Units - LXD) programme.
The report follows the defence budget document released last July, when the government outlined its intention to replace the three ageing San Giorgio-class amphibious transport dock (LPD) vessels. The first-in-class San Giorgio entered service with the Italian Navy in 1987 and the LPDs need to be replaced by the end of the decade.
According to the document submitted to the Italian parliamentary defence committee, the LXD programme will start in 2023 and last until 2036. The estimated
