To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Italian documents shed light on project to replace San Giorgio-class LPDs

28th September 2022 - 12:30 GMT | by Giovanni Rasio in London

RSS

Rendering of the future LXD from a 2021 Italian Navy document. (Image: Italian Navy)

The Italian Navy plans to replace its three ageing San Giorgio-class LPDs with newer vessels to support the gamut of amphibious operations in power projection scenarios.

On 1 September, the Italian government submitted to parliament new documentation regarding the Nuove Unita’ Anfibie (New Amphibious Units - LXD) programme.

The report follows the defence budget document released last July, when the government outlined its intention to replace the three ageing San Giorgio-class amphibious transport dock (LPD) vessels. The first-in-class San Giorgio entered service with the Italian Navy in 1987 and the LPDs need to be replaced by the end of the decade.

According to the document submitted to the Italian parliamentary defence committee, the LXD programme will start in 2023 and last until 2036. The estimated

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Giovanni Rasio

Author

Giovanni Rasio

Giovanni Rasio is a Naval Analyst at Shephard’s Defence Insight business intelligence service.Before joining the …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us