Isaac Peral port tests make progress

Isaac Peral is undergoing port tests. (Photo: Navantia)

Navantia performs first of two deliberate strandings of the Spanish Navy’s newest submarine.

The Spanish S-80A Plus submarine Isaac Peral (S 81) was deliberately beached on 25 June by shipbuilder Navantia as part of post-launch port tests.

Following the first of two scheduled strandings, Isaac Peral was transferred to dry dock ‘to undergo the assembly of the attack periscope, as well as other equipment necessary for the proper functioning of the ship in this phase of testing’, Navantia announced.

It added that the submarine remains in dry dock ‘until after the summer, when it will be brought back afloat’.

Navantia launched Isaac Peral on 23 April as the first of four S-80A Plus boats. Sea trials will begin in Q1 2022, with the submarine scheduled to be delivered to the Spanish Navy in Q1 2023.

A series of technical and design modifications to the S-80A Plus class means that the cost per boat has risen to €978 million ($1.14 billion), Shephard Defence Insight reports.