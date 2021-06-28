Isaac Peral port tests make progress

Canada commissions Harry DeWolf to bolster its Arctic presence
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?
The Spanish S-80A Plus submarine Isaac Peral (S 81) was deliberately beached on 25 June by shipbuilder Navantia as part of post-launch port tests.
Following the first of two scheduled strandings, Isaac Peral was transferred to dry dock ‘to undergo the assembly of the attack periscope, as well as other equipment necessary for the proper functioning of the ship in this phase of testing’, Navantia announced.
It added that the submarine remains in dry dock ‘until after the summer, when it will be brought back afloat’.
Navantia launched Isaac Peral on 23 April as the first of four S-80A Plus boats. Sea trials will begin in Q1 2022, with the submarine scheduled to be delivered to the Spanish Navy in Q1 2023.
A series of technical and design modifications to the S-80A Plus class means that the cost per boat has risen to €978 million ($1.14 billion), Shephard Defence Insight reports.
USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.
The South Korean navy's ability to deploy marines and helicopters has taken a major step forwards with the commissioning of a second Dokdo-class LPH.
Since ship propulsion shifted from sails to propellers, preventing seawater from getting into the hull via the stern tube has been one of the most fundamental engineering challenges of designing and operating vessels. Without reliable sealing, even the simplest marine operation can become time consuming, costly and complex. Today there are new challenges to reliability, including greater forces at play and an environmental focus on preventing fluids from escaping the hull as well as getting in. But the stern tube seal remains a basic building block of safe and secure sailing.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division puts AESA radar through its paces.
Manufacturer trials of the world’s longest submarine may have begun.