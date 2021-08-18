Irish Navy awards OPV support contract to Babcock

The Irish Navy's Samuel Beckett-class OPV at sea. (Photo: Babcock International)

Babcock to support the Irish Navy’s Samuel Beckett Class, with work to commence later this year in Co. Cork, Ireland.

Babcock International has been awarded a contract to install a variable speed drive system for the central cooling system onboard the Irish Navy’s P60 Samuel Beckett Class.

The variable speed drive system was first installed on the central cooling system of the fourth offshore patrol vessel, LÉ George Benard Shaw (P64).

The system enabled the vessel to use a variety of power outputs depending on the conditions and requirements and has proven to be successful.

The Irish Naval Service has since requested it to be installed across the class to save power, fuel and cost while providing a more environmentally friendly running option.

Captain Roberts, Officer Commanding Naval Support Command commented on its environmental impact saying: ‘the variable speed drive upgrades on the P60 Samuel Beckett Class demonstrates our climate change objectives, following the Government’s Climate Action Plan’.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, four ships have been commissioned into the class with a total value of the contract for the four vessels of €270m ($302m).

Given the contract value in 2010 was $302 million, the unit cost has been estimated at $75.5 million each.