Indian Navy receives LRSAM

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) have delivered the first Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (LRSAM) manufactured in India to the Indian Ministry of Defence, IAI announced on 31 August.

The missiles are to be installed on the Indian Navy's operational missile ships.

LRSAM is an advanced air and missile defence system designed to protect against a variety of aerial, naval and airborne threats. The system includes a multifunction surveillance, track and guidance radar, command and control system, launchers and missiles with advanced RF seekers.

LRSAM has been jointly developed by IAI and DRDO in collaboration with IAI subsidiary ELTA, RAFAEL and Indian industry. It is currently operational with the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Israel Defense Forces and is expected to enter operation with the Indian Army shortly.

