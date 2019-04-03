Indian Navy receives CMS for aircraft carrier

The Indian Navy has received the combat management system for its indigenous aircraft carrier, the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced on 29 March.

The system has been developed by Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division in collaboration with India's Weapon and Electronics System Engineering Establishment and Russian company, MARS.

Prior to delivery, the system’s software and hardware underwent rigorous acceptance trials. According to the MoD, the system successfully cleared all acceptance tests, endurance and full load trials.