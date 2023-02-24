Indian Navy explores weaponised USV swarms
The first prototype USV for a weaponised 12-boat swarm ordered by the Indian Navy (IN) will be demonstrated by the end of this year.
A contract for India’s first armed autonomous uncrewed boat with swarming capabilities was awarded early this year to private start-up Sagar Defence Engineering Ltd (SDEL). The company has been working on complete indigenisation of USVs for the past decade, including improved autonomy, electric propulsion and battery capacity.
The IN is using the project to understand and evaluate USV swarm capabilities for practical exploitation. If successful, the order could run into higher numbers.
Nikunj Parashar, co-founder of
