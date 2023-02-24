To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Indian Navy explores weaponised USV swarms

24th February 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

This image shows the configuration of the USV that Sagar Defence Engineering is working on for the Indian Navy. (Image: SDEL)

The Indian Navy is looking into how it might utilise USV swarms, and is working in conjunction with a local company.

The first prototype USV for a weaponised 12-boat swarm ordered by the Indian Navy (IN) will be demonstrated by the end of this year.

A contract for India’s first armed autonomous uncrewed boat with swarming capabilities was awarded early this year to private start-up Sagar Defence Engineering Ltd (SDEL). The company has been working on complete indigenisation of USVs for the past decade, including improved autonomy, electric propulsion and battery capacity.

The IN is using the project to understand and evaluate USV swarm capabilities for practical exploitation. If successful, the order could run into higher numbers.

Nikunj Parashar, co-founder of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us