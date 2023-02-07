India seeks several types of patrol vessel for its navy and coastguard

India’s MoD is seeking two types of patrol vessel for the Indian Navy (IN), with one RfI issued in December 2022 for 120 Fast Interceptor Craft - Indigenous (FIC-I) and another in January for 21 New Water Jet Fast Attack Craft (NWJFAC) - Indigenous.

The former has a deadline of 20 February and the latter 10 March.

The NWJFAC document supersedes a January 2021 RfI for seven New-Generation Fast Attack Craft, with somewhat different specifications listed.

The 120 new FIC-Is will replace the IN’s extant fleet of around 100 FICs. These include 77 Solas Marine craft and 15 Couach-built craft