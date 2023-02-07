To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India seeks several types of patrol vessel for its navy and coastguard

7th February 2023 - 23:54 GMT | by Mrityunjoy Mazumdar in California

This is one of the IN’s existing fast interdiction craft built by Solas Marine. They will be replaced by 120 new FIC-Is under a recently released RfI. (IN)

India has launched several sizeable tender exercises in the hope of obtaining new patrol boats and fast interdiction craft.

India’s MoD is seeking two types of patrol vessel for the Indian Navy (IN), with one RfI issued in December 2022 for 120 Fast Interceptor Craft - Indigenous (FIC-I) and another in January for 21 New Water Jet Fast Attack Craft (NWJFAC) - Indigenous.

The former has a deadline of 20 February and the latter 10 March.

The NWJFAC document supersedes a January 2021 RfI for seven New-Generation Fast Attack Craft, with somewhat different specifications listed.

The 120 new FIC-Is will replace the IN’s extant fleet of around 100 FICs. These include 77 Solas Marine craft and 15 Couach-built craft

