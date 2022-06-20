India extends defence support to Vietnam

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh formally handed over 12 high-speed boats to the Vietnam Border Guard, a force that falls under the Vietnam People’s Army, on 9 June.

Constructed under an Indian $100 million line of credit to Vietnam, the five 27.42m-long boats were built in Larsen & Toubro’s shipyard in India, and the remaining seven in Hong Ha Shipyard in Vietnam.

The project was deemed a crucial measure for building confidence and a precursor to more cooperative defence projects between the two countries.

Against the need for maritime security and a territorial dispute with China in the South China