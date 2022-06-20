To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India extends defence support to Vietnam

20th June 2022 - 03:58 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

This photo, taken from Larsen & Toubro’s catalogue, shows the type of high-speed boat obtained by Vietnam. (Larsen & Toubro)

Closer Indian and Vietnam strategic ties were underscored by the handover of a dozen Indian-designed interceptor boats to the Vietnam Border Guard.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh formally handed over 12 high-speed boats to the Vietnam Border Guard, a force that falls under the Vietnam People’s Army, on 9 June.

Constructed under an Indian $100 million line of credit to Vietnam, the five 27.42m-long boats were built in Larsen & Toubro’s shipyard in India, and the remaining seven in Hong Ha Shipyard in Vietnam. 

The project was deemed a crucial measure for building confidence and a precursor to more cooperative defence projects between the two countries.

Against the need for maritime security and a territorial dispute with China in the South China

