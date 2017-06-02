ISDEF 2017: IMI Systems secures WAVE 350 orders

IMI Systems has won contracts from two undisclosed navies in the Far East for the supply of its WAVE 350 Naval Remote Controlled Weapon Stations (RCWS), the company announced on 25 May.

Both orders will see the Naval WAVE 350 integrated into different types of naval platforms.

The Naval Wave 350 is a fully stabilized RCWS designed for targeting and weapon handling from within a protected position. It can be equipped with 12.7mm NSVT or 0.5 cal WKM-B machine guns and has a modular design to accommodate a variety of optical devices and connections to additional systems.

The Wave family of weapon stations - designed for installation into combat vehicles, marine vessels and static posts - provide stabilization, target tracking and image processing to enhance crew and gunner ability to acquire targets and improve hit probability in night and day conditions, and while static or on the move.