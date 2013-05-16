IMDEX 2013: Royal Navy argues it is still relevant
The chief of naval staff for the Royal Navy has drawn parallels from the UK’s experiences in recent land based operations to how the navy should conduct operations at sea.
ADM George Zambellas, first sea lord and chief of naval staff, told the International Maritime Security Conference in Singapore that navies are on the ‘cusp of a shift’ towards greater maritime responsibility, which will see forces operate against similar threats but on a more strategic international level.
‘For us in the UK, the strategic judgement associated with recent interventions in Sierra Leone and Afghanistan, remind us that the where and
