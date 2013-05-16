To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

IMDEX 2013: Royal Navy argues it is still relevant

16th May 2013 - 10:16 GMT | by Beth Stevenson in Singapore

RSS

The chief of naval staff for the Royal Navy has drawn parallels from the UK’s experiences in recent land based operations to how the navy should conduct operations at sea.

ADM George Zambellas, first sea lord and chief of naval staff, told the International Maritime Security Conference in Singapore that navies are on the ‘cusp of a shift’ towards greater maritime responsibility, which will see forces operate against similar threats but on a more strategic international level. 

‘For us in the UK, the strategic judgement associated with recent interventions in Sierra Leone and Afghanistan, remind us that the where and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Beth Stevenson

Author

Beth Stevenson

Beth is a former senior reporter for Digital Battlespace and Unmanned Vehicles magazines. Beth graduated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us