IMDEX 2013: Pacific navies further information sharing

Information sharing has become a priority for navies in the Pacific region as they focus their efforts on frameworks and exercises to better deal with common maritime threats.

Speaking at the International Maritime Security Conference in Singapore, RADM Ng Chee Peng, chief of the Republic of Singapore Navy, said that progress in recent years regarding multilateral information sharing in the region has progressed, starting at the strategic level and working up to technical resources that facilitate co-operation across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

‘Information sharing facilitates the employment of operational responses,’ Ng explained. ‘Of note the ASEAN navies