HPB-1900 craft surpasses RN speed requirements

HPB-1900 High-Speed Patrol Craft HMS Cutlass. (Photo: MST Group & BMT)

HMS Cutlass is one of two new vessels for the RN Gibraltar Squadron.

Marine Specialised Technology Group (MST Group) and design partner BMT on 16 November announced that the first of two HPB-1900 High-Speed Patrol Craft for the RN Gibraltar Squadron surpassed speed requirements during initial trials.

HMS Cutlass has been undergoing trials to test its systems and performance against RN requirements.

The vessel powered by three Volvo D13 engines driving triple MJP 350X Waterjets surpassed speed requirements in the latest trials.

BMT Specialised Ship Design business sector lead Martin Bissuel said the company was ‘delighted’ with the vessel’s performance, adding the recent speed trials showed the ‘quality and reliability of the engineering behind the design.’

Cutlass and the future HMS Dagger – due for delivery in late 2022 to early 2023 – will strengthen the capabilities of the RN’s Gibraltar Squadron, which is tasked with upholding the security of British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

Cutlass arrived in Gibraltar this week and will be based at HMNB Gibraltar.

Commenting on the arrival on Twitter, UK Strategic Command wrote: ‘HMS Cutlass will be used by RN Gibraltar Squadron to conduct maritime operations and will be providing security in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters and for any visiting warships or submarines.