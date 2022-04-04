To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

HMS Dagger arrives in Gibraltar

4th April 2022 - 12:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

HMS Dagger is the second of two HPB-1900 high-speed patrol craft to be delivered to the RN in Gibraltar. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

With its sister boat HMS Cutlass, HMS Dagger will patrol territorial waters around Gibraltar and support UK defence exercises.

The second of two HPB-1900 high-speed patrol craft, designed by Marine Specialised Technology Group and BMT, has been delivered to the RN Gibraltar Squadron.

HMS Dagger joins HMS Cutlass, which was formally handed over in 2021 for trials before the RN declared IOC for the patrol boat in early 2022.

Dagger must now undergo a series of sea trials and safety checks ‘prior to raising the White Ensign in mid-2022’, said her CO, Lt Simon Holden.  

The two £5 million boats replace HMS Sabre and HMS Scimitar, which returned to the UK in mid-2020. Since then, HMS Dasher and HMS Pursuer acted as the principal RN presence around Gibraltar, joining Pacific 24 rigid-hull inflatable boats on patrols.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us