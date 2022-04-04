HMS Dagger arrives in Gibraltar

The second of two HPB-1900 high-speed patrol craft, designed by Marine Specialised Technology Group and BMT, has been delivered to the RN Gibraltar Squadron.

HMS Dagger joins HMS Cutlass, which was formally handed over in 2021 for trials before the RN declared IOC for the patrol boat in early 2022.

Dagger must now undergo a series of sea trials and safety checks ‘prior to raising the White Ensign in mid-2022’, said her CO, Lt Simon Holden.

The two £5 million boats replace HMS Sabre and HMS Scimitar, which returned to the UK in mid-2020. Since then, HMS Dasher and HMS Pursuer acted as the principal RN presence around Gibraltar, joining Pacific 24 rigid-hull inflatable boats on patrols.