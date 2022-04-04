HMS Dagger arrives in Gibraltar

HII launches tenth National Security Cutter
The penultimate Legend-class National Security Cutter for the US Coast Guard was launched on 3 April.
The second of two HPB-1900 high-speed patrol craft, designed by Marine Specialised Technology Group and BMT, has been delivered to the RN Gibraltar Squadron.
HMS Dagger joins HMS Cutlass, which was formally handed over in 2021 for trials before the RN declared IOC for the patrol boat in early 2022.
Dagger must now undergo a series of sea trials and safety checks ‘prior to raising the White Ensign in mid-2022’, said her CO, Lt Simon Holden.
The two £5 million boats replace HMS Sabre and HMS Scimitar, which returned to the UK in mid-2020. Since then, HMS Dasher and HMS Pursuer acted as the principal RN presence around Gibraltar, joining Pacific 24 rigid-hull inflatable boats on patrols.
Al Jubail was handed over to the Royal Saudi Naval Forces a little over three years since first steel was cut, and the new corvette will be commissioned into service in March 2023.
New order will see Raytheon produce hardware for the AN/SPY-6 software-defined naval radar.
The Quantum 5000S truly represents a “Quantum Leap” in control technology as it integrates with the existing control systems as well as future systems. With the modular design, if offers flexibility to customization and is sourced with readily available components.
Remus 300 has been selected to join the USN Small UUV Program of Record.
Somerset will return to the RN fleet following sea trials for operational tasking.