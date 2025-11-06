HMS Agamemnon: details of the dive and what the Astute-class signifies for the UK Royal Navy

In an encouraging development for the UK Navy, HMS Agamemnon came through the trim dive stage last month, which is a key part of its testing before it embarks into active service.

The trim dive comprises two segments: the basin dive and the trim and inclining experiment.

The basin dive is where many of the on-board systems are fully examined, including testing the ballast tanks which ensures the boat can surface, while the trim and inclining experiment is to validate the centre of gravity of the submarine. This is measured by naval architects in both surfaced and submerged conditions.

Measuring the