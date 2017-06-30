HMAS Canberra and Adelaide to leave dry dock
The Australian Department of Defence (DoD) has provided an update on HMA Ships Adelaide and Canberra, which are due to complete their maintenance period after rectification of emergent issues with their propulsion systems, the Australian DoD announced on 27 June.
HMAS Adelaide is due to leave the dry dock at Navy’s Fleet Base East, and once undocked, the vessel will undergo sea trials and return to its operational capability programme over the next few months.
HMAS Canberra completed initial propulsion sea trials in May, which indicated that the vessel will be able to return to sea on 29 June to participate in Exercise Talisman Sabre 2017.
The docking and inspection of HMAS Adelaide identified wear in some bearings in the port pod which is likely to be the cause of oil contamination, reaffirming the measured approach taken by defence in managing the propulsion pod issue.
The propulsion system of HMAS Canberra has been recertified for seagoing operations with minor restrictions in place until Canberra’s planned docking in third quarter of 2017.
Both ships are expected to return to service before the end of this year following these periods of defect rectification, maintenance and trials.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Saab relaunches third upgraded Gotland-class submarine
More than 20 of the central systems in HMS Halland were replaced as part of the upgrade, including sensors and command systems.
-
Havelsan boosts command and control in Omani fleet “for 20 years”
A new deal between the Turkish firm and the Royal Navy of Oman would upgrade all the navy’s currently active vessels.
-
India and UK to collaborate on propulsion for next-generation Landing Dock Platform
The two countries signed a Statement of Intent to design an integrated full electric propulsion system for the Landing Platform Dock by 2030.
-
New anti-mine technology delivered to French and Royal Norwegian navies
Thales and Patria are among the companies to have supplied European navies with systems to combat the growing sea mine threat.