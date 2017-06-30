HMAS Canberra and Adelaide to leave dry dock

The Australian Department of Defence (DoD) has provided an update on HMA Ships Adelaide and Canberra, which are due to complete their maintenance period after rectification of emergent issues with their propulsion systems, the Australian DoD announced on 27 June.

HMAS Adelaide is due to leave the dry dock at Navy’s Fleet Base East, and once undocked, the vessel will undergo sea trials and return to its operational capability programme over the next few months.

HMAS Canberra completed initial propulsion sea trials in May, which indicated that the vessel will be able to return to sea on 29 June to participate in Exercise Talisman Sabre 2017.

The docking and inspection of HMAS Adelaide identified wear in some bearings in the port pod which is likely to be the cause of oil contamination, reaffirming the measured approach taken by defence in managing the propulsion pod issue.

The propulsion system of HMAS Canberra has been recertified for seagoing operations with minor restrictions in place until Canberra’s planned docking in third quarter of 2017.

Both ships are expected to return to service before the end of this year following these periods of defect rectification, maintenance and trials.