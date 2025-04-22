To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

HII delivers first two Lionfish SUUVs to US Navy

22nd April 2025 - 15:02 GMT | by Tony Fyler

The first two Lionfish have been handed over to the US Navy. (Photo: HII)

The SUUVs could be part of a programme that scales to 200 vehicles.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has delivered the first two Lionfish small uncrewed underwater vehicles (SUUVs) to the US Navy (USN) under a contract signed in 2023.

HII is one of the companies responsible for building both the USN’s Arleigh Burke fleet of destroyers and its Virginia-class submarines. It also has substantial history in delivering UUVs to the USN – as far back as 2021, the company agreed to deliver two modular, multi-purpose REMUS 300 UUVs to the navy for everything from mine countermeasures (MCM) to search and recovery.

The REMUS 300 platform is still alive and in use –

