HII delivers first two Lionfish SUUVs to US Navy

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has delivered the first two Lionfish small uncrewed underwater vehicles (SUUVs) to the US Navy (USN) under a contract signed in 2023.

HII is one of the companies responsible for building both the USN’s Arleigh Burke fleet of destroyers and its Virginia-class submarines. It also has substantial history in delivering UUVs to the USN – as far back as 2021, the company agreed to deliver two modular, multi-purpose REMUS 300 UUVs to the navy for everything from mine countermeasures (MCM) to search and recovery.

The REMUS 300 platform is still alive and in use –