HII delivers first two Lionfish SUUVs to US Navy
Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has delivered the first two Lionfish small uncrewed underwater vehicles (SUUVs) to the US Navy (USN) under a contract signed in 2023.
HII is one of the companies responsible for building both the USN’s Arleigh Burke fleet of destroyers and its Virginia-class submarines. It also has substantial history in delivering UUVs to the USN – as far back as 2021, the company agreed to deliver two modular, multi-purpose REMUS 300 UUVs to the navy for everything from mine countermeasures (MCM) to search and recovery.
The REMUS 300 platform is still alive and in use –
More from Naval Warfare
-
HALO programme decommissioned by US Navy in favour of LRASM upgrades
The programme was due to be at full operational capability in the US Navy by 2031, but has been pulled over cost and timeline concerns.
-
Indian Navy’s next generation OPV fleet advances with keel-laying of third vessel
The ship is the third in a fleet of 11, with the first vessel due to be delivered in 2026.
-
Fincantieri and TKMS partner for Philippine submarine bid
The companies have banded together to promote the Fincantieri U212 NFS offering, and hinted that the collaboration may not be a one-bid phenomenon.
-
New enhanced FREMM frigate delivered to Italian Navy
The frigate, Spartaco Schergat, is equipped for a broad range of missions, including anti-submarine warfare.
-
Naval modernisation accelerates amid geopolitical tension and tech evolution
The global naval market is undergoing a notable transformation, with growth driven by both escalating geopolitical tensions and the emergence of innovative technologies. Across NATO, but particularly in Europe, navies are accelerating modernisation efforts, spurred by renewed threats and persistent capability gaps.